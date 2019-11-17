Nets' Joe Harris: Drops 22 against Bulls
Harris scored a season-high 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Bulls.
With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) not in the lineup, Spencer Dinwiddie got the start at point guard, but it was Harris who ended up leading the Nets in assists. Brooklyn's backcourt is getting a little thin with Caris LeVert (thumb) also out, and while Irving isn't expected to be sidelined for long, Harris could see a much larger role than usual in the short term.
