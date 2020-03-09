Nets' Joe Harris: Drops 23 against Bulls
Harris scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over the Bulls.
It was a fairly hollow fantasy line, but Harris still hit for 20-plus points for the second straight game and the third time in the last five contests. The 28-year-old wing continues to see a significant workload as a secondary scoring option for the Nets.
