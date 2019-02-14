Nets' Joe Harris: Drops 25 in win

Harris totaled 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 48 minutes in the Nets' triple overtime win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Harris led the Nets in minutes in Wednesday's win and posted his highest point total since Dec. 26. He's been a reliable fantasy producer this season, averaging career highs in points 13.6), rebounds (3.6) and assists (2.6).