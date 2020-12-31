Harris compiled 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 145-141 win over the Hawks.

On a night when Kyrie Irving was unusually erratic from the field (10-for-27), Harris' efficient shooting helped keep the Nets offense humming. Harris will likely see the ball less frequently in 2020-21 with Irving and Kevin Durant back in action after missing the majority of last season due to injuries, but the presence of the two stars on the court could at least help create more open looks for the 29-year-old. Thus far, Harris has been even sharper than normal from downtown, hitting on 15 of his 28 attempts (53.6 percent).