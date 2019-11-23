Nets' Joe Harris: Efficient in win
Harris scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Kings.
The 28-year-old's shot has been running hot and cold lately. Harris has scored 22 points twice in the last five contests, but failed to reach double digits in the other three. His overall numbers are similar to last season's, and his role as a secondary source of offense for the Nets doesn't seem to change with or without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) in the lineup.
