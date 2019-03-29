Nets' Joe Harris: Efficient scoring in loss

Harris posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assists and a block in 31 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia.

Harris returned to his usual efficient form after a disappointing outing Monday against Portland. The Virginia product topped 20 points for just the second time since the all-star break, but appears to be heating up as the season draws to a close. He's drilled 11 threes over his past three outings and should remain a solid source of threes as the Nets jostle for playoff position down the stretch.