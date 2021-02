Harris had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 win at Golden State.

The 29-year-old continues to do most of his damage from deep and is shooting 52.5 percent on three-point attempts over the past eight games. Harris continues to put up solid offensive numbers, but his upside remains limited with James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant healthy and running the show.