Nets interm coach jacque Vaughn said he expects Harris to play in Friday's game versus the Wizards and Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

If Harris were to miss either of the games, it would more likely be Saturday's game versus Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. There was concern that Harris won't be able to play back-to-backs after recovering from ankle surgery. The sharp-shooting guard is averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.5 minutes across six games this season.