Nets' Joe Harris: Expected to play Wednesday
Harris (ankle) is confident he'll take the court Wednesday against Atlanta, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Harris missed Monday's matchup due to an ankle issue, but he says he feels good and believes his chances of returning against the Hawks are good. His status for Brooklyn's upcoming contest won't be determined until closer to tip, although this is good news for the Nets.
