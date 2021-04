Harris ended with 28 points (10-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over the Rockets.

Harris stepped up for the short-handed Nets, pouring in 28 points including seven triples. James Harden (hamstring) was unable to finish the game and so there were certainly more shots to go around. If Harden is unable to go against the Hornets, Harris would once again become a more integral part of the offense.