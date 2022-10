Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Harris (knee) is progressing in the right direction and is optimistic he'll be ready for the season opener, Nick Friedell of ESPN.comreports.

Harris has already been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game versus the Bucks due to an ankle injury. However, the veteran guard is expected to return for the regular-season opener versus the Pelicans on Oct. 19. Harris is in line to be the team's starting shooting guard once he returns.