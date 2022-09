Harris (ankle) is fully cleared for training camp, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Harris underwent successful left ankle surgery in March, but as expected, he'll be good to go for the 2022-23 campaign. The sharpshooter was limited to just 14 games last year, but now that he's healthy, he'll look to reclaim his spot as one of the league's premier three-point shooters. He's shot over 41.0 percent from three in five consecutive seasons.