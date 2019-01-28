Nets' Joe Harris: Good to go Monday

Harris (hip) is available Monday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris apparently got through Monday's shootaround with no issues, clearing the way for him to take the court against Boston. The 27-year-old, who is averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists through 11 games in January, should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

