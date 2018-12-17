Nets' Joe Harris: Has six dimes in victory
Harris produced 16 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 victory over the Hawks.
Harris delivered six dimes for the second straight game Sunday, adding 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The starters playing time was reduced in this one as the Nets ran away with the game early. Harris continues to be one of the more consistent shooting guard options available. Although his ceiling is somewhat limited, he does enough to be considered in standard formats.
