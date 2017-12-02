Nets' Joe Harris: Heading back to bench
Harris, with Allen Crabbe (back) healthy and moving back into the starting five, will head to the bench for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris drew three consecutive starts, averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He'll head back to the bench, however, seeing a reduced role in the process. On the year, the sharpshooter is averaging 2.1 made threes per game on 38.2 percent from distance.
