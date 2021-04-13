Harris registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

The 29-year-old bounced back from Saturday's six-point effort to post his highest scoring output in the month of April. Harris was averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.4 assists in his previous five games before Saturday's performance. The sharpshooter should continue to see plenty of volume with both James Harden (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (personal) out of the lineup.