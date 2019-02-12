Nets' Joe Harris: Hits seven threes Monday

Harris contributed 24 points (7-9 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Raptors.

Harris was ridiculous from deep Monday night, hitting seven of his eight attempts from downtown. He only shot one other field goal on the night, however, and should continue to put up most of his points in the same fashion going forward.