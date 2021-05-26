Harris registered 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 win over the Celtics.

The 29-year-old's 25 points were the most he's scored since April 16. Harris went from scoring 10 points on 36 percent shooting in Game 1 to knocking down seven three-pointers while producing solid across-the-board stats. The seventh-year forward will look to parlay his impressive three-point shooting effort into Friday's Game 3 matchup in Boston.