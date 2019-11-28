Nets' Joe Harris: Hot from three
Harris supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during the Nets' 121-110 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Harris and Garrett Temple combined to hit 11 threes, routinely ending Boston runs and answering with clutch shots. The Celtics struggled chasing Harris around, with the five makes tying his season-high. He remains one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the game and will have the opportunity to exploit the matchup again when these two teams see each other again on Friday.
