Nets' Joe Harris: Impressive scoring outbreak
Harris totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes Monday against the Kings.
Harris was a key contributor in a blowout victory over Sacramento, shooting a stellar 57.1 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-6 forward has now scored 11 or more points in each of his previous four matchups, and he's been effective on the boards during that stretch. Harris will look to maintain his recent performance heading into Wednesday's tilt with Orlando.
