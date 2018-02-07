Nets' Joe Harris: Just eight points in start

Harris tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during a 123-113 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Harris received the start with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) sidelined, but he didn't have a very effective game as he struggled from the field for the second consecutive outing. On the bright side, he did have his best rebounding game since Jan. 6 and best assist total since Dec. 22.