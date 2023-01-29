Harris registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 victory over New York.

Harris had one of his more productive outings in recent memory, popping for 16 points including four triples. Despite being inserted into the starting lineup almost a month ago, Harris has struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end. He has scored double-digits only four times during that time, keeping him well off the radar when it comes to 12-team leagues.