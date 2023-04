Harris logged 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over Detroit.

Harris led all Nets players in shots made from three en route to leading the bench in scoring while finishing with the second-highest point total on the team in Wednesday's win. Harris, who tied his season-high in scoring, has tallied 15 or more points 10 times this year.