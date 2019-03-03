Nets' Joe Harris: Leads team in scoring
Harris finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks over 26 minutes in the Nets' loss to the Heat on Saturday.
Harris surprisingly led the Nets in scoring, but the team only managed 88 points in Saturday's blowout loss to the Heat. He continues to raise his scoring average, and the sharp-shooter from Virginia is averaging 47.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.
