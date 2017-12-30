Nets' Joe Harris: Leads team with 21 points

Harris tallied 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and seven rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-87 victory over the Heat.

Harris played well in the blow-out victory, finishing with a team-high 21 points. He has found a nice role in the Nets' offense, providing some instant scoring whether it be in the starting unit or from the bench. He is not going to put up numbers like this on a nightly basis and remains more of a three-point streamer in most league formats.