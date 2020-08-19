Harris (personal) left the NBA bubble following Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a non-medical, personal matter.

No details have emerged as to why Harris departed the Orlando campus, but with the Nets down 2-0 to Toronto, it's quite possible the sharpshooter's season may be over. Given the league's quarantine requirements, Harris can safely be ruled out for Friday's Game 3, and likely Sunday's Game 4, as well. In 39 minutes Wednesday, Harris finished with 14 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.