Harris closed with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over the Bulls.

Harris had made 14 straight starts, but he shifted to a bench role Thursday with Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith making their Nets debut. Harris missed his first shot of the game but connected on six consecutive three-pointers during the second quarter to give Brooklyn the lead heading into halftime. The veteran sharpshooter is certainly capable of solid scoring nights, but he offers minimal production in peripheral categories and may see his role decreased even more when Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are added to the mix.