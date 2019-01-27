Nets' Joe Harris: Listed as questionable
Harris (hip) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Boston.
Harris played 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Knicks, but he emerged from the game with a sore right hip, so the Nets will wait until shootaround in the morning to issue a further update. The Virginia product is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his last eight games.
