Nets' Joe Harris: Listed as questionable

Harris (hip) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Boston.

Harris played 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Knicks, but he emerged from the game with a sore right hip, so the Nets will wait until shootaround in the morning to issue a further update. The Virginia product is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his last eight games.

