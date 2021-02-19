Harris scored 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Brooklyn's 109-98 victory over Los Angeles.

Harris continued his hot shooting from three and is now making 55.6 percent of his shots from distance in February. The guard has been a steady contributor offensively due to his consistency from three regardless of who is in the lineup for Brooklyn. Kevin Durant (hamstring) missed his third straight game Thursday, and Harris once again took advantage of an increased role on offense. Over his last three games, the 29-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and shooting 66.7 percent from three.