Nets' Joe Harris: Makes it rain in win

Harris totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and a rebound across 31 minutes in the Nets' win over the Spurs on Monday.

The reigning Three-Point Contest winner drained five balls from beyond the arc in Monday's win, accumulating all his points through threes. Harris has stepped it up in the scoring department recently, averaging 18.9 points in his last seven games - five points better than his season average of 13.9.