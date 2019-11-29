Nets' Joe Harris: Mediocre in win
Harris scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and tacked on six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the Nets' 112-107 win versus the Celtics on Friday.
He logged a game-high plus-17 and contributed throughout the stat sheet, but had an uninspiring shooting performance. Regardless, the Nets are now 10-9 on the season. Harris and company will face a difficult matchup with Miami coming to town on Sunday.
