Harris closed Monday's 116-109 victory over the Pacers with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes.

Harris drew his first start of the campaign and played a season-high 29 minutes with Ben Simmons (knee) sidelined Monday. The sharpshooter wasn't overly involved offensively but did record a season-high three steals. Harris figures to garner a similar role Wednesday with Simmons ruled out for a second consecutive contest.