Nets' Joe Harris: Moving back to bench Monday
Harris will come off the bench Monday against the Clippers.
After starting the past three games for the Nets, Harris will return to his usual role off the bench. Harris was productive in the starting lineup, averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 32.7 minutes. While the move out of the starting lineup may cut into some of his recent minutes, he should still see a fair amount of playing time.
More News
