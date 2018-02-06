Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five Tuesday

Harris will move into the starting lineup Tuesday against Houston, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With both Quincy Acy and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sidelined, the Nets will be forced to get a little creative with their starting five, and they'll shift DeMarre Carroll up to power forward, while Harris enters the lineup at the three. The Virginia product is coming off of an eight-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee and holds averages of 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the season.