Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five
Harris will start Sunday's game against Memphis.
Allen Crabbe was initially announced as the starter, but he's since been ruled out with a lower-back injury, so Harris will get the nod in his place. Harris is coming off of a 13-points, five-assist effort Friday against Portland.
