Nets' Joe Harris: Near-perfect from distance Saturday
Harris poured in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and added six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.
Harris is in the midst of one of his better offensive stretches of the season, one that's seen him post double-digit scoring efforts in seven consecutive contests while averaging 16.9 points (on 62.7 percent shooting), 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.0 minutes. The fourth-year guard continues to complement his solid scoring with serviceable rebound and assists contributions, making him an appealing and typically cost-effective DFS play as the season enters its final days.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Sixth straight game in double figures•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 points in start•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....