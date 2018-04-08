Nets' Joe Harris: Near-perfect from distance Saturday

Harris poured in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and added six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.

Harris is in the midst of one of his better offensive stretches of the season, one that's seen him post double-digit scoring efforts in seven consecutive contests while averaging 16.9 points (on 62.7 percent shooting), 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.0 minutes. The fourth-year guard continues to complement his solid scoring with serviceable rebound and assists contributions, making him an appealing and typically cost-effective DFS play as the season enters its final days.