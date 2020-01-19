Nets' Joe Harris: Not on injury report
Harris (back) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Sixers.
Harris missed the last game Saturday with a minor back issue, but it appears that he'll be back in the lineup -- and likely starting -- Monday night. Over his last five games, Harris is averaging just 9.6 points on 36.2 (27.3% 3PT) percent shooting.
