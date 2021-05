Harris (glute) will not be on a minutes limit for Saturday's Game 1 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the final three games of the regular season with a strained glute, Harris will be fully available for Saturday's Game 1 against Boston. In 31.0 minutes per game this season, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from three.