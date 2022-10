Harris (ankle) has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Harris sat out for Thursday's loss to the Mavericks for injury management purposes, but he'll be back in action for Saturday's home game against the Pacers. The sharpshooter is being brought along slowly after undergoing ankle surgery during the offseason, but his role should continue to grow as the season progresses.