Nets' Joe Harris: One board shy of double-double
Harris amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 win over the Warriors.
Harris matched his season high in rebounding while scoring at least 16 for the third straight game. With Kyrie Irving (knee) sidelined there will likely continue to be more shots to go around until he returns, so Harris may be in line for another solid showing during Saturday's matchup versus the Raptors.
