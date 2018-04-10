Nets' Joe Harris: Out again Wednesday
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
In what has become a fairly surprising development, Harris will now miss the last two games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain. Harris was playing well down the final stretch, but it appears as though he is dealing with too much pain to overcome at this time. Without Harris and with Caris LaVert (foot) now probable, he and Allen Crabbe should see plenty of action on the wing Wednesday.
