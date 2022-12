Harris (knee), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, will also be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Harris underwent an MRI that revealed swelling and soreness in his left knee, and he'll miss at least a total of three games due to the issue. His next opportunity to return to action will be Saturday against Charlotte, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to do so.