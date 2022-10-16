Harris (ankle) won't suit up for Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Even though Harris has been progressing nicely since undergoing ankle surgery last March and even played in a preseason contest, he hasn't played since suiting up for an exhibition game Oct. 3. The veteran wing is working through some lingering soreness in the ankle, though head coach Steve Nash said Harris will take contact in practices in the coming days, according to Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com. With both Harris and Seth Curry (ankle) sidelined for the opener, extra minutes could be available for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas.