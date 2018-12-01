Nets' Joe Harris: Out Saturday vs. Wizards
Harris (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris will miss his second straight game Saturday as the Nets face the Wizards on the second half of a back-to-back set. When Harris missed Friday's contest, D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie each played 40-plus minutes in the double-overtime loss.
