Harris will not play in Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a groin contusion, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

With the No. 7 seed locked up, the Nets won't take any chances, so they'll sit Harris, Jarrett Allen (ankle), Caris Levert (thigh) and Garrett Temple (rest) on Tuesday. Harris is coming off of a 25-point effort in Sunday's win over the Clippers.