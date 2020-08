Harris will sit out Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a sore back, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

This is the first we've heard of the back issue, but it appears the Nets are being cautious with some of their regulars, as Caris LeVert (thigh) and Jarrett Allen (rest) will also sit out Tuesday. The game comes on the first day of a back-to-back set, so the hope is that all three players will return to action for Wednesday's game against Boston.