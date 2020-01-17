Nets' Joe Harris: Out with back issue

Harris has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to lower back soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, when he totaled six points, six rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes. It will be the first missed game of the season for the 28-year-old. Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot all figure to see increased run with Garrett Temple (knee) also sidelined.