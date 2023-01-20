Harris registered 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 loss to the Suns.

Harris started a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and he bounced back after being held scoreless in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. The 31-year-old was perfect from the floor and matched his second-highest total of the season with four made three-pointers against Phoenix. He's been inconsistent over his last four starts, averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.