Harris (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The Nets were initially planning to give Harris the day off, but he was bumped up to probable earlier Sunday and has now been cleared to play. The Virginia product has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games, including 21 (8-11 FG, 5-7 3PT) in Friday's win over the Kings.