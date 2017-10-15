Nets' Joe Harris: Plays 17 minutes off bench Wednesday
Harris recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes Wednesday in a preseason matchup with the 76ers.
Harris set career highs across the board last season while playing 21.9 minutes per game, showing his ability stretch the floor on offense while also playing strong defense. The Nets added a lot of talent at the wing this offseason --D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, and DeMarre Carroll-- which will likely mean Harris plays a smaller role as all of those additions likely slot above him on the depth chart.
